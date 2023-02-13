Promote religious tourist circuit: Congress leader

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 12

Congress leader from Indora Sudhir Katoch has demanded that the government should promote religious tourist circuit, including Kathgarh Shiva Temple at Indora, Ram Gopal Temple at Damtal and Bathu ki Lari Temple that were submerged in the Pong Dam reservoir.

He said former minister and senior Congress leader Bikram Katoch played a key role in the development of Kathgarh temple in the Indora area. During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited the Kathgarh temple and paid obeisance there.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri also visited the area and said the government would promote Kathgarh temple for religious tourism.

In a statement issued here today, HPCC general secretary and Congress MLA from Shahpur Kewal Singh Pathania welcomed the announcement made by the CM to promote Kangra as tourist hub. He said the CM had proposed to develop a tent city in Kangra and a convention centre in Dharamsala. The CM was also pushing for early expansion of the Gaggal airport.

“I will write to the CM to organise more events in Kangra to draw tourists to the area,” he said.