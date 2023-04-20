Promote research to check adverse effects of climate change: President

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 19

“When it gets cold in different parts of the country, people say it feels like Shimla,” said President Droupadi Murmu, drawing a loud applause from the audience while speaking at the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here today.

She said, “Climate change is affecting the ecology of this region as well. It’s the need of the hour to move towards sustainable development while conserving the natural heritage of the state. It’s the duty of institutions like the HPU to promote research and innovation keeping in mind the needs of the local community and the ecological challenges of the region and contribute to eco-friendly development.”

At the convocation, a total of 99 students were given Ph.D degrees while 111 were awarded gold medals. The President gave away gold medals to 10 students. “It was a thrilling and memorable moment to receive a gold medal from the President,” said Divya, a gold medallist in Sanskrit.

The President also exhorted the university to promote research and innovation to provide good and affordable technology to farmers, especially to help them move towards chemical-free farming. “The state is making a vital contribution to organic farming in the country. I would like to see the farmers of the state set new standards in organic farming,” she said.

She praising the role of the HPU in providing higher education and congratulated students for excelling in academics. The President urged the students to connect their individual goals with the national goals and contribute to the development of the country.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the former students of the university were rendering outstanding serviced in different fields in the country and abroad, bringing laurels to the state as well as the country.

The Governor also alerted the students to the growing use of drugs in the state, asking them to raise their voice against it and contribute towards making keeping the sate safe from the menace.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while speaking on the occasion, urged the students to perform their duties and responsibilities towards the country and society with honesty and integrity and learn from their mistakes as they move forward in life. Stating that HPU students had excelled in different fields, he made a special mention of BJP national president JP Nadda. “It’s a matter of great pride for us that JP Nadda, the former student of this university, is the national president of the BJP,” he said.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap were also present on the occasion.