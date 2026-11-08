Promote sports to steer youth away from drugs: Vikramaditya Singh

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday attended the closing ceremony of the 27th four-day sports competition organised by the Kotkhai Environment, Sports and Cultural Club at Kotkhai in Shimla district, and said education, sports and youth empowerment needed to be promoted for the overall development of the state.

The competition featured sports such as volleyball, tug of war and the traditional Thoda, among others, with athletes from across the state taking part.

Highlighting the importance of sports, the minister said they were not only a means of physical and mental development but also helped build discipline, self-confidence, leadership skills and team spirit in the youth. Through sports, he said, young people got a positive direction and could channel their energy constructively, staying away from social evils such as drug addiction. He also announced Rs 51,000 from his discretionary fund for the club.

He commended the local residents for their solidarity and active participation in social work, saying such events strengthened brotherhood and gave local talent opportunities to flourish. He praised the club’s annual competitions for promoting sports culture in rural areas and providing a platform for young talent.

Advertisement

Vikramaditya Singh said development works in the area had gained momentum under the present government, with construction of roads and buildings continuing steadily.