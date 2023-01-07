Promoter bought assets across states: ED files charges in HP fake degree case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

The Enforcement Directorate today said it had filed a chargesheet under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Himachal Pradesh-based Manav Bharti University and its promoters following a probe into a case linked to the alleged sale of fake degrees.

In an official statement, the ED said a special court in Shimla that heard cases registered under the PMLA took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) on January 4.

A total of 16 entities had been named in the chargesheet, including Solan-based Manav Bharti University and promoter Raj Kumar Rana, it said.

The ED alleged, “Accused Rana with the help of other co-accused sold fake degrees in lieu of money in the name of Manav Bharti University, Solan… Funds obtained from this illegal activity were used by Rana to acquire movable and immovable assets across states in his own name and in the name of his family members and entities.”

The ED case under provisions of the PMLA is based on three Himachal Police FIRs registered against the accused “in the matter of fake degree scam of Manav Bharti University, Solan”, the agency said, adding that it had already attached assets worth Rs 194 crore under the PMLA in connection with the case.

Earlier, the SIT probing the case revealed that bogus degrees were sold by the university in 13 states, including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, J&K, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, for anywhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, depending on the duration and significance of the course. The university even sold degrees of courses it did not offer, sources said.