Promoting girls’ empowerment, DEI Utsav organised in Mandi

The Mandi district administration, in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department, organised the DEI (Daughters Empowerment Initiative) Utsav-2026 at the Sanskriti Sadan, Kangnidhar, to celebrate International Day of the Girl Child and promote girls’ empowerment, equality and rights. The festival focused on eliminating child marriage and ensuring equal opportunities for every girl under the theme, ‘End the Evil Practice of Child Marriage and Promote the Rights of Girls’.

Aparajita Chandel, Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Mandi, was the chief guest of the event. She said that every girl possessed immense potential and daughters were second to none. She added that the aim of the DEI Utsav was to make girls confident, self-reliant and capable of achieving their aspirations.

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Aparajita reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to promoting girls’ rights and ensuring equal opportunities. She said that an individual’s identity should be determined by his achievements rather than his clothing, thus highlighting the importance of challenging stereotypes and promoting equality.

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District Programme Officer Ajay Badrel said that students of 25 schools participated in the festival organised on the concept of ‘By Children, For Children’. Various sports and creative competitions were also organised.

In chess, Abhinav Verma of Swami Vivekanand Senior Secondary School, Ram Nagar, secured first place, while Arpita of PM Shri GMSSS Mandi stood second and Kanishk of Dayanand Arya Vidyalaya came third. Swarajanjali Singh Thakur of Kendriya Vidyalaya Mandi won the under-17 badminton competition, while Vriti of Government Senior Secondary School, Bagla, topped the under-14 category.

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Samriddhi Thakur of Kendriya Vidyalaya Mandi won the table tennis competition. Divyanshi of Anglo Sanskrit Model School secured the first place in slogan writing, while Ananya of Dayanand Arya Vidyalaya won the poster-making competition.

Meritorious girl students, who had excelled in the Class X and XII examinations conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education during 2025-26, were also honoured for their achievements.