DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Promoting state’s rich culture govt’s priority: Himachal Deputy CM

Promoting state’s rich culture govt’s priority: Himachal Deputy CM

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh lift a palanquin at a temple in Una.
Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday participated in religious ceremonies at the Radha Krishna Temple in the Kotla Kalan area of Una. The annual religious event is held every year from February 1 to 12.

Advertisement

Later, the two leaders ceremonially lifted the palanquin to flag off the religious procession of the deity, which passed through various parts of Una city. Spiritual leader Baba Bal ji, who is also the dean of the temple, blessed the devotees on the occasion.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Agnihotri said Himachal Pradesh’s rich culture, beliefs and religious traditions form its core identity, earning it the title of ‘Dev Bhoomi’. He said it was the state government’s priority to preserve and promote these traditions while ensuring continuity in development, along with the conservation of the state’s cultural heritage.

Advertisement

Vikramaditya said religious congregations and spiritual discourses not only strengthen individual conscience but also promote harmony in society. He lauded the spiritual leader for his efforts in fostering social unity and sensitising people against social evils.

The religious procession, led by the deity and spiritual leaders, later moved through Una city amid chants and devotional songs by thousands of followers.

Advertisement

Chairman of the State Scheduled Castes Commission Kuldip Kumar, Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal and Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav were also present.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts