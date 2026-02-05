Promoting state’s rich culture govt’s priority: Himachal Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday participated in religious ceremonies at the Radha Krishna Temple in the Kotla Kalan area of Una. The annual religious event is held every year from February 1 to 12.

Later, the two leaders ceremonially lifted the palanquin to flag off the religious procession of the deity, which passed through various parts of Una city. Spiritual leader Baba Bal ji, who is also the dean of the temple, blessed the devotees on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Agnihotri said Himachal Pradesh’s rich culture, beliefs and religious traditions form its core identity, earning it the title of ‘Dev Bhoomi’. He said it was the state government’s priority to preserve and promote these traditions while ensuring continuity in development, along with the conservation of the state’s cultural heritage.

Vikramaditya said religious congregations and spiritual discourses not only strengthen individual conscience but also promote harmony in society. He lauded the spiritual leader for his efforts in fostering social unity and sensitising people against social evils.

The religious procession, led by the deity and spiritual leaders, later moved through Una city amid chants and devotional songs by thousands of followers.

Chairman of the State Scheduled Castes Commission Kuldip Kumar, Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal and Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav were also present.