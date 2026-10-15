Proper nod not taken, HC stays STP work on Baijnath forest land

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has stayed the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) being made for Baijnath town at Mohal in Gandhi gram, Baijnath tehsil, after a petitioner challenged the diversion of forest land for the project without the requisite permission under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi admitted the matter for consideration and directed that construction at the site would remain stayed during the pendency of the proceedings.

Advertisement

The court was informed that the original approval had been granted under Section 3(2) of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, for diverting forest land for a water storage tank at Mohal in Gandhi Gram. However, the petitioners alleged that the authorities subsequently began construction of a STP on the same land, a purpose not covered by the original permission granted.

Advertisement

According to the submissions recorded by the court, the Forest Department, through a communication dated January 18, 2025, directed the authorities to prepare a fresh forest land diversion case for the STP under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. It also directed that construction activities at the site should not be undertaken, with the earlier permission having been withdrawn.