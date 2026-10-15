DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Proper nod not taken, HC stays STP work on Baijnath forest land

Proper nod not taken, HC stays STP work on Baijnath forest land

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The under-construction sewage treatment plant at Baijnath. File
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has stayed the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) being made for Baijnath town at Mohal in Gandhi gram, Baijnath tehsil, after a petitioner challenged the diversion of forest land for the project without the requisite permission under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi admitted the matter for consideration and directed that construction at the site would remain stayed during the pendency of the proceedings.

Advertisement

The court was informed that the original approval had been granted under Section 3(2) of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, for diverting forest land for a water storage tank at Mohal in Gandhi Gram. However, the petitioners alleged that the authorities subsequently began construction of a STP on the same land, a purpose not covered by the original permission granted.

Advertisement

According to the submissions recorded by the court, the Forest Department, through a communication dated January 18, 2025, directed the authorities to prepare a fresh forest land diversion case for the STP under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. It also directed that construction activities at the site should not be undertaken, with the earlier permission having been withdrawn.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts