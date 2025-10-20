DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Proper nutrition must for holistic development of kids: Shimla DC

Proper nutrition must for holistic development of kids: Shimla DC

Poshan Maah campaign concludes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DC Anupam Kashyap checks out a stall during the closing ceremony of the Poshan Maah campaign in Shimla on Sunday.
Advertisement

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap has stressed the need for proper and appropriate nutrition for children to ensure their holistic development.

Advertisement

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Poshan Maah campaign at Government Senior Secondary School, Chhota Shimla, the DC said significant work was being done in the district for child protection.

Advertisement

The chief guest inaugurated the ceremony by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He visited a nutrition exhibition and also planted saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and ‘Ek Boota Beti Ke Naam’ campaigns.

Advertisement

The DC said the children should pay greater attention to education, as it empowers individuals and strengthens the nation. Kashyap said the ‘Poshan Maah’ campaign had been successfully implemented at the grassroots level, reaching every household. “Around 25,000 activities were conducted across the district under the initiative,” he added.

The DC further said, “While parents today are rightly concerned about their children’s nutrition, they should also be equally mindful of keeping them away from social evils. Nutrition is not merely a scheme, it is a national responsibility.”

Advertisement

District Programme Officer Mamta Paul said Poshan Maah 2025 was observed in the district from September 17 to October 16, under the Centre’s ‘POSHAN 2.0 Mission’. The main aim of organising the event was to raise awareness about nutrition and contribute to building a Healthy India.

“During the campaign, activities were organised around key themes such as obesity control, early childhood care and education infant and child feeding, men’s participation, promotion of local food products, etc. For obesity control, people were made aware of using less salt, sugar and oil. Similarly, story-telling sessions, puppet shows and activity-based learning programmes were organised under early childhood care and education. Men were also encourgaed to participate in nutrition-related activities. The “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign promoted planting a tree in the name of every mother and encouraged the consumption of local food items amongst the people,” she said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts