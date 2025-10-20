Proper nutrition must for holistic development of kids: Shimla DC

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap has stressed the need for proper and appropriate nutrition for children to ensure their holistic development.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Poshan Maah campaign at Government Senior Secondary School, Chhota Shimla, the DC said significant work was being done in the district for child protection.

The chief guest inaugurated the ceremony by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He visited a nutrition exhibition and also planted saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and ‘Ek Boota Beti Ke Naam’ campaigns.

The DC said the children should pay greater attention to education, as it empowers individuals and strengthens the nation. Kashyap said the ‘Poshan Maah’ campaign had been successfully implemented at the grassroots level, reaching every household. “Around 25,000 activities were conducted across the district under the initiative,” he added.

The DC further said, “While parents today are rightly concerned about their children’s nutrition, they should also be equally mindful of keeping them away from social evils. Nutrition is not merely a scheme, it is a national responsibility.”

District Programme Officer Mamta Paul said Poshan Maah 2025 was observed in the district from September 17 to October 16, under the Centre’s ‘POSHAN 2.0 Mission’. The main aim of organising the event was to raise awareness about nutrition and contribute to building a Healthy India.

“During the campaign, activities were organised around key themes such as obesity control, early childhood care and education infant and child feeding, men’s participation, promotion of local food products, etc. For obesity control, people were made aware of using less salt, sugar and oil. Similarly, story-telling sessions, puppet shows and activity-based learning programmes were organised under early childhood care and education. Men were also encourgaed to participate in nutrition-related activities. The “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign promoted planting a tree in the name of every mother and encouraged the consumption of local food items amongst the people,” she said.