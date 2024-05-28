Property dealer ‘dupes’ paramilitary jawan of Rs 20 lakh

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 27

A paramilitary jawan has lodged a complaint with Baijnath police against a local property dealer who, he alleged, duped him of Rs 20 lakh on the promise of selling him a residential plot in Palampur. In his complaint, Vinod Kumar said after signing an agreement with the property dealer, he had transferred Rs 20 lakh in the bank account of the property dealer’s wife.

Vinod Kumar, who hails from Haler village in Jaisinghpur subdivision, said when he requested the property dealer to execute the sale deed, he started adopting delaying tactics. From the local patwari office, he came to know the land in question belonged to some other persons, even as the property dealer had claimed that his wife had a power of attorney to sell the land. After approaching the property dealer repeatedly for a refund for four months, Vinod Kumar lodged a complaint with the police.

A police official said the property dealer would be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

