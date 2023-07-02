Property tax hike sticking point at 2nd Shimla Municipal Corporation meet

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, July 1

The proposal for imposition of a 4 per cent hike on property tax, remained a sticking point during the second House meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation that was held here today.

Key issues Overcharging at parking lots

Community centres

Water crisis

Labour hostels

Dog & monkey menace

Mayor Surender Chauhan and Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha proposed hike in property tax enhance revenue. Many ward councillors expressed their reservations against the hike, saying that it would put ‘additional financial burden’ on the city residents. They contended that there are several other ways for resource mobilisation to enhance revenue generation.

The Mayor tried to placate the councillors citing that as per the Central Finance Commission, it is mandatory for the local civic body to impose a hike on property tax or it may lose out on crores of rupees as central funding for developmental projects. But councillors remained adamant and demanded that a special House meeting be called to discuss the issue at length where everyone can come up with different ideas on resource mobilisation and revenue generation.

Besides the BJP councillors, a few councillors from the Congress party also opposed the hike. The MC should first make recovery of outstanding taxes which are already running into crores of rupees rather than burdening the local residents, said councillors.

The Mayor also asked ward councillors to submit estimates of smaller developmental works up to

Rs 15 lakh. He said the tendering process for these works would be started soon after due process.

A few councillors raised concern over leasing out community centres to contractors, who do not let people in their wards use them for wedding and other functions/events. They demanded that lease of such contractors should be cancelled.

Ward councillors pointed out that the condition of labour hostels in the city was ‘deplorable’, with broken floors and leaking roofs. They demanded that repair work on these hostels be carried out on priority and construction of new hostels.

Councillors also raised the issue of water crisis. Despite hike in water rates for past many years, residents have to bear the brunt of water crisis every year. Issues like overcharging at a few parking lots, menace of stray dogs and monkeys, metaling of roads and affected sanitation work were also raised during the meeting.

The Mayor and MC officials assured councillors that they are already working

on a majority of the issues and would resolve them on priority. MC officials added that there is significant improvement in recovery of outstanding dues.