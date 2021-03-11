Property worth Rs 88L freezed in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 17

Property worth Rs 88 lakh has been freezed following seizure of 1.831 kg of charas/cannabis from the possession of Kirna Devi, a resident of Kullu and Vicky, a resident of Chamba.

A case under sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused on April 26 last at police station, Aut, in Mandi district.

During the course of investigation two more persons Lala Ram and Kamlesh Kumar were also arrested.

As per the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the financial investigation of the case was undertaken and freezing order was passed by SHO Aut Inspector Lalit Mahant. It was sent to the Competent Authority in Ministry of Finance, who confirmed the freezing of the properties under section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act 1985.

The property freezed includes a house at Malana village in Kullu worth Rs 55 lakhs, a hotel in government land at same village valued over Rs 21 lakhs, four vehicles owned by the accused and their relatives valued over 12 lakhs and money in various bank accounts, police sources said.