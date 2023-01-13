Himachal: Proposal to allow 15% cyber crime probe allowance to cops

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 12

In a bid to attract talented officials to cyber crime police stations, a proposal to grant cyber crime investigation allowance (15 per cent of the basic salary) has been mooted by the state police department.

Since any investigation involving a cyber crime is arduous and requires excessive sitting in front of computers, besides travelling to risky locations, few officials show inclination to opt for this work. Despite multi-fold increase in the number of cyber crime cases, the absence of talented officials has belied the expectations of the people.

Investigative agencies are not only improving their infrastructure, but states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have set up cybercrime police stations in all districts, while others (such as Punjab) have hired consultants to tackle the increasing crime in this sphere.

“Owing to the arduous nature of investigation, the officials working at cyber crime police stations are loaded with work. In a bid to deal with the multi-fold increase in cyber crimes cases, officials have to regularly update their knowledge through refresher courses,” officials said.

With PM Modi also expressing the need to use technology to combat such crimes, the state police department was hopeful of getting this allowance approved by the state government. This would make available talented pool of officials to crack such cases.

9,110 FIRs in 2022

9,110 FIRs registered at the cyber crime police station in 2022; the number was 6,334 in 2021, 6,451 in 2020, 3,057 in 2019, 1,723 in 2018 and 972 in 2017.

