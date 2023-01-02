Proposal to set up IT park in Kangra district back on table

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 1

With the new Congress government firmly in saddle, the proposal to establish an IT park in Kangra district is back on the table. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has already tasked officials of the Kangra administration to find a land bank in Kangra to establish an IT Park. A piece of 1,000 kanals in Nagri area was already being proposed for establishing the park.

Successive state governments have failed to attract the IT and allied industry despite having laid foundation stone of two IT parks in the state. Initially, the Himachal Government had earmarked land for IT park at Vaknaghat near Shimla. The land has been lying vacant for the past about 15 years.

During the stint of previous Congress government, the foundation stone of an IT park was laid in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency, then represented by minister for town and country planning Sudhir Sharma. However, the project has remained limited to just a foundation stone so far.

Though the state government has failed to attract IT industry to the state, some young IT entrepreneurs have shown the way IT industry could grow in the state. Varun Rattan, an IT professional and a resident of Dharamsala, and Krishanan, an IT professional from Bangalore, started a company Gai Technologies in Dharamsala.

The small company running from a rented accommodation in Dari village near Dharamsala is training young IT professionals from surrounding areas.

Some other IT professionals, who were sick from life in metro cities, have moved to Dharamsala and started their small ventures. Presently, about five small-scale IT industries are functioning in Dharamsala.

When asked if they want any government help, the young IT professionals say that it is better if the government does not interfere.

However, some IT professionals said Himachal can prove to be an ideal destination for setting up the data base centres of leading IT companies of the country. Presently, the IT companies are spending a fortune to maintain their data base centres in metro cities. Himachal has an advantage that it has cool temperature and there was ample availability of power.

If the Himachal Government markets the state, especially destinations like Dharamsala that have adequate air connectivity, for setting up the data centres of leading IT industry, it can attract investment to the state in IT sector. It can also provide jobs in big numbers to the youth of the state.