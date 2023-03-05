Proposal to set up 'narcotics police stations' at Nurpur, Baddi, says DGP

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 4

DGP Sanjay Kundu today said that the state police had submitted a proposal to the state government to set up ‘narcotics police stations’ in Nurpur and Baddi police districts.

The DGP was addressing a press conference after visiting the interstate border areas in Nurpur police district. He admitted that Nurpur police district was sensitive not only because of its strategic importance due to its proximity to Pathankot (Punjab), but also due to interstate smuggling of narcotics, especially heroin (Chitta), and illegal mining.

Citing cases of narcotics seizure and illegal mining under Indora, Damtal and Nurpur police stations’ jurisdiction, Kundu said he had asked the Nurpur SP to go tough on such offenders.

“Instructions have been given to hand over big cases of drug trafficking and illegal mining to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After reviewing the functioning of the Jawali police station, its SHO has been shifted and a new SHO will be deployed there soon,” he said.

Rehab centre

The state police also plan to submit a proposal for opening a drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre in every district of the state. Sanjay Kundu, DGP