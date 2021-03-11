Shoolini University's proposal to set up varsity on ancient Indian wisdom

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 2

Management of Shoolini University informed that they have sent a proposal to set up a specalised university on ancient Indian wisdom.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday to share details of the Times Higher Education Impact rankings, in which Shoolini University was ranked in between 101-200, the management shared the details of the proposed institute.

“As a step towards exploring the rich ancient Indian heritage, a proposal to set up another university has been put up before the Himachal Pradesh government. Chief Minister has set up a committee to examine the proposal and give its recommendations within two months,” the university chancellor Professor PK Khosla said. He said the country’s rich heritage and wisdom was deliberately kept away by the British colonisers and it was time to focus on it again.