Proposed courts, sports stadium on Jaisinghpur Chogan opposed

Residents of Jaisinghpur in Kangra district have launched a campaign seeking the protection of the historical Chogan. They are opposing the proposed construction of a sub-divisional courts complex and a sports stadium on the centuries-old open ground, through a public appeal titled “I am the Historic Chogan of Jaisinghpur”. They have urged the state government and the judiciary to preserve the ground in its original form, arguing that dividing it into two parts in the name of development will destroy its historical importance, cultural and environmental significance.

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According to the campaign, the Chogan was developed during the reign of Maharaja Jai Singh Katoch in 1813 and had since then served as a centre of social, cultural and sporting activities in the region. The appeal describes the ground as an invaluable heritage asset that has remained an integral part of the area’s identity for over two centuries.

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Narendra Kathania, pradhan of Jaisinghpur panchayat, Naveen Katoch, RK Sharma, Mohinder Dhadwal and Kali Dass, all residents of the subdivision, say that they are not against development but want to know why the proposed courts complex and the sports stadium have been planned on the Chogan when other government land is available. They have urged the authorities to identify an alternative site for both projects so that the historic open space could remain intact.

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The campaigners have also cited landmark Supreme Court judgments, including Bangalore Medical Trust vs BS Muddappa (1991) and Jagpal Singh vs State of Punjab (2011), to emphasise the importance of protecting public open spaces, playgrounds and common land from encroachment.

The campaigners have appealed to the Himachal Pradesh High Court, legal fraternity, public representatives and local residents to support the conservation of the historic Chogan. They have urged the government to declare the ground a protected heritage site, hold public consultations before a final decision is taken, and that future generations be allowed to inherit the open space in its original form.

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The campaign has concluded with the message, “Save the Chogan, save the heritage, save history and save the future. Let there be development, not destruction”.