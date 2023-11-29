Proposed tax on adventure tourists to hit trekking: BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 28

Heavy taxes imposed by the Congress government on vehicles registered in other states had badly affected tourist footfall in Himachal, said state BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma in a press note issued here today.

He said that the government had earlier imposed a heavy tax on vehicles having the all-India tourist permit entering the state. As a result, tour operators all over the country boycotted Himachal Pradesh during holidays around Diwali. A steep fall in the number of tourists was registered due to the tax. However, after the tourist season was ruined, the government reduced it to one third, he added.

He said, “Now, the government has proposed a tax on adventure tourists coming to the state through eco-tourism societies. This is bound to hit adventure tourism, especially trekking and other allied activities.”

