Protected animal hunting case accused sent to judicial custody in Paonta Sahib

The accused in the wildlife hunting case of Paonta Sahib has been sent to judicial custody after the completion of the forest remand.

The accused, Darshan Lal (47), was earlier produced before a court, which had sent him to a three-day forest remand till February 6. After the expiry of the remand period, the court remanded him to judicial custody till tomorrow.

The Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Paonta Sahib, Aditya Sharma, has now been appointed investigating officer in the case. Forest Department officials said that the key evidence had been collected, including pellets from the carcass of Northern Red Muntjac, a Schedule 1 protected wild animal, clearly establishing the use of a firearm in the offence.

The officials stated that the crime scene was recreated along with the accused to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the hunting of the protected species. Sharma said, “Wildlife offences involving Schedule 1 species are extremely serious and we are ensuring that the case is investigated thoroughly and professionally so that it stands strong in court.”