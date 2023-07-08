Protection wall of Chakki bridge pillars destroyed in flash floods

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR JULY 7

If heavy monsoon rain lashes the upper areas of Kangra district in the next one or two days, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will have to close the inter-state Chakki bridge at Kandwal in Nurpur even for light vehicles. The gabion wall raised around pillars 1 and 2 of the bridge six months ago to protect these was washed away following flash floods triggered by torrential rains on Wednesday night.

Crores of rupees were spent twice on raising the gabion wall around these two pillars, which had been exposed up to five metres due to flash floods in August last year. The gabion wall had earlier washed away on September 25 last year.

This inter-state bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway-154 had remained closed for light vehicles for 25 days in August and September last year whereas it is still closed for heavy vehicles.

The NHAI has written to the Kangra district administration and Nurpur sub-divisional authorities, informing them about the incident. Flash floods would endanger the existence of these pillars.

Vikas Surjewala, Project Director, NHAI, Palampur, who inspected the bridge today, said that the wall was raised in January as a temporary measure to protect the affected pillars but flash floods on Wednesday night washed it away.

He said that the safety of commuters who use this bridge was very important. Hence, the administration had been informed about the washing away of the wall.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal said that the NHAI was still assessing the condition of the bridge. “Whenever we get a clear communication from the NHAI to close the bridge for light vehicules, the administration will act accordingly.”

A team of IIT-Roorkee experts had inspected the bridge on December 5 last year and suggested a number of remedial measures for the permanent protection of the bridge. The NHAI had started the construction of a 335-metre-long and 12-metre-high wall on the riverbed with three-metre-deep foundation downstream to reduce the impact of flash floods.

Harpreet Singh, Chief General Manager of the construction company, said that around 35 per cent construction work on the designed wall had been completed and flash floods had no impact on it.