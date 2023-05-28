Protest after missing boy's body found in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

The body of a 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly missing for a month, was found near the police post at Kasumpti in the district today. The bereaved family members and relatives staged a protest outside the DC’s office here alleging police inaction.

The family members from Sirmaur carried Abhishek’s body to different parts of the city before reaching the DC’s office. They then raised slogans against the police alleging negligence on their part.

Abhishek had come to his relative’s place in Shimla and was undergoing treatment for some disease. His family said Abhishek was missing for over a month now but the police could not find him. They alleged that he was murdered and gave the names of some suspects to the police, demanding their arrest.

The family also sought strict action against Kasumpti police officials investigating the matter.