Protest against drug peddling in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 10

Residents of Bindravan, Khilroo and Ganesh Vihar colony today protested the open sale of narcotics in Bindravan here.

A large number of people assembled at Bindravan and threatened to launch a stir if the government fails to nail drug peddlers.

Anish Nag, Deputy Mayor, Palampur Municipal Corporation, and two local councillors Gopal Nag and Sanjay Rathore said earlier the charas was made available to youths in the area but now heroin and chitta were easily available. Dozens of youths came to Bindravan to collect the narcotics daily.

They said they had lodged complaints with the police and also requested for the deployment of special force but nothing had been done.

Residents revealed that anti-social elements were reaching out to students with intoxicants. There were dozen of outlets which were providing drugs to youths.