Protest against MC over anti-vendor drive

Shimla, April 29

The Street Vendors and Hawkers Union associated with the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) here today staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They protested against the removal of street vendors and hawkers from the town and wanted the corporation to immediately stop the exercise.

During the protest, the union asked the corporation to immediately complete the process of marking the vending zones across the town, to provide the street vendors with the facilities of pre-fabricated structures to immediately issue certificates to unregistered vendors as per the Street Vendors Act and to construct shops across the town for street vendors.

They said regular meetings of the Town Vending Committee should be held to resolve the problems of the vendors and Street Vendors Act 2014 should be strictly implemented.

The Rehri Phadi Tayabazari Union demonstrated outside the DC’s office against the uprooting of Tahabazaris and the alleged dictatorship of the Municipal Corporation administration. Addressing the demonstration, CITU state president Vijendra Mehra, Tayabazari Union president Surendra Bittu, general secretary Rakesh and vice president Shabbu Alam said the “dictatorship” of the Municipal Corporation and the campaign to uproot the street vendors and hawkers would not be tolerated in any form.

“If this action is not stopped immediately, the union will start an indefinite agitation to press for the implementation of the Street Vendors Act 2014 and the Street Vendors Policy made on the orders of the Honorable Supreme Court in the year 2007,” Shabbu Alam said.

He added that the Municipal Corporation had been violating the Street Vendors Act 2014 for a long time. “Even today, hundreds of street vendors have not been issued certificates as per the rules of the Street Vendors Act. The Town Vending Committee meeting is not being held on time. In the absence of TVC meetings, even after nine years of implementation of the law, many street vendors have not been issued certificates, which is their legal right,” said Alam.

