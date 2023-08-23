Protest against proposed Bijli Mahadev ropeway

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU AUGUST 22

Over 2,500 residents of Kharal and Kashawari valleys along with the residents of many other panchayats and Kullu and Bhuntar towns took out a protest march from Ramshila to Dhalpur against the proposed Bijli Mahadev ropeway here today.

Protesters submit memo to kullu DC The protesters raised slogans against the government and local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur and demanded that the project should be shelved. They also submitted a memorandum to the Kullu DC. The entire Ramshila, Akhara, Sarwari, Lower Dhalpur and other markets of the town remained closed till the afternoon in support of the protesters.

Bijli Mahadev’s Kardar (Caretaker) Vinender Singh Jamwal said that Bijli Mahadev Devta had ordered not to install the ropeway. A memorandum had been sent to the government through the district administration earlier also. He said that earlier a protest was held on June 2. He said that despite this the state government was proceeding with the project due to which there was anguish among the masses.

Puid panchayat president Sarchand Thakur alleged that it was shameful for an elected representative to make a derogatory remark against the deity hurting the religious sentiments of the masses. He said that they will not allow any sort of construction or tree felling and fight against the ropeway till their last breath.

The people here have a great belief and association with the local deities. Even earlier, many ambitious projects like Himalayan Ski Village had been shunned because of opposition by the deities and the local persons. The proposal for the ropeway was hanging fire for decades and now that it was being realized, the masses have started opposing it.

Resident Shivnath Sharma said that instead of a ropeway, the roads should be improved in the valley which will benefit the people more. He said that neither the local people will be benefitted from the ropeway nor the deity wanted it.

He said that deity had warned of severe consequences if the orders were disobeyed. He added that subsistence of land had started in the area proposed for the ropeway giving a clear indication that deity did not want the ropeway.

