Protest against sacking of six labourers

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 3

As many as 60 labourers protested today against the sacking of six labourers during the third phase of the Paonta Sahib-Shillai road-widening project at Shillai in Sirmaur district.

Carried out under the banner of the Central Industrial Trade Union (CITU), the protest entered its second day today. The protestors said they had submitted a five-point memorandum to the company on April 9, but their demands had not been accepted so far.

CITU district president Lal Singh said the memorandum detailing problems being faced by the labourers was presented to the private company managing the road-widening project, officials of the Central Labour Department, Chandigarh, labour official, project director, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as well as the local SDM.

The labourers have alleged violations of various labour laws like non-payment of regular wages and demanded action against the company. They have also demanded immediate reinstatement of the six labourers whose services were terminated.

Meanwhile, the officials of the firm have maintained that the services of the six labourers were sacked as the project was nearing completion.