Tensions ran high in Kullu district on Monday as hundreds of residents took to the streets to protest the death of a young woman at Kullu Regional Hospital on June 21. The demonstrators, led by social worker Bunty Seraji, demanded a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible for the alleged medical negligence that led to the death of 23-year-old Manju Sharma following childbirth.

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Manju Sharma, a resident of Bali Chowki in the Seraj area of Mandi district, died a day after giving birth at the hospital. Her family has alleged that her condition deteriorated significantly after delivery, but the hospital staff, particularly the nursing staff, failed to take her complaints seriously. According to her brother, Dinesh Sharma, Manju had been complaining of discomfort throughout the day, but the nurses repeatedly dismissed her concerns, saying she was "creating drama" and that there was nothing seriously wrong.

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The protest, which began at Dhalpur Chowk, saw demonstrators burn an effigy of Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil before marching towards the hospital. Despite security personnel attempting to barricade the entrance, protesters forced their way inside, chanting slogans such as, "Manju Hum Sharminda Hain, Tere Katil Zinda Hain" (Manju, we are ashamed... your killers are alive). The crowd gathered inside the hospital complex and staged a sit-in.

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Bunty Seraji, who organised the demonstration, said the protesters were not against all doctors and healthcare workers but were demanding action against those allegedly responsible for negligence. "We have been demanding action for a long time. Nine days have passed since the incident, and only a committee has been formed. If this had happened to a minister's daughter, would there have been a nine-day delay?" he asked.

The hospital's Medical Superintendent defended the decision to constitute an inquiry committee, saying protocol requires the formation of a panel comprising senior doctors available in the district. "We cannot bring in doctors from outside. The senior gynaecologists in the district have been included to ensure impartiality," he said. However, when asked about the committee's independence, he acknowledged that it was not entirely independent but maintained that the prescribed protocol had been followed.

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During the heated exchange with protesters, the Medical Superintendent also apologised for an earlier statement suggesting that Manju had been taking medication for high blood pressure, clarifying that he had misspoken.

The family has raised serious concerns over the hospital's functioning and the lack of transparency in the inquiry. Dinesh Sharma said that despite nine days having passed since his sister's death, the family had not been clearly informed about the circumstances leading to it. "Doctors are considered next only to God, but such negligence cannot be accepted under any circumstances," he said.

The family has filed complaints with the police and the district administration, while the State Women's Commission has also taken cognisance of the matter. They have vowed to approach the Chief Minister and, if necessary, move the court to seek justice.

The situation remained tense as protesters refused to disperse until their demands for a high-level inquiry and strict action against those found guilty were met.