DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Protest held against UGC equity regulations in Una

Protest held against UGC equity regulations in Una

SC’s interim stay welcomed by general category activists

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 02:52 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Protesters take out a rally in Una on Monday.
Advertisement

Hundreds of people today gathered near the old bus stand complex in Una city and took out a protest rally that culminated at the Mini-Secretariat to protest against the University Grants Commission Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026.

Advertisement

During the rally, the protesters carried placards and banners and chanted slogans against the Central Government and the UGC. They said the proposed rules were dividing the society into classes and castes instead of uniting it, which could negatively impact the future of children.

Advertisement

The protesters said the new strict measures focus solely on protecting SC, ST and OBC students, creating a hostile environment for the general category. They said under the proposed rules, they fear false complaints, one-sided representation, discrimination and priority in identity over merit, besides creating caste-based divisions in education campuses.

Advertisement

Pawan Thakur, one of the protestors, called the law dangerous for the interests of society and vowed to fight against it at every level. Chandan Sharma, district president, Brahmin Sabha, welcomed the temporary stay imposed by the Supreme Court and said that the community would remain firm on its demand for the complete repeal of the law.

The protesters demanded that the Central Government should immediately withdraw the new UGC rules to maintain equality, transparency, and social harmony in the education system. They also submitted a memorandum to the Central Government through the DC, demanding the immediate rollback of the new UGC rules.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts