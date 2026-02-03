Protest held against UGC equity regulations in Una

Hundreds of people today gathered near the old bus stand complex in Una city and took out a protest rally that culminated at the Mini-Secretariat to protest against the University Grants Commission Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026.

Advertisement

During the rally, the protesters carried placards and banners and chanted slogans against the Central Government and the UGC. They said the proposed rules were dividing the society into classes and castes instead of uniting it, which could negatively impact the future of children.

Advertisement

The protesters said the new strict measures focus solely on protecting SC, ST and OBC students, creating a hostile environment for the general category. They said under the proposed rules, they fear false complaints, one-sided representation, discrimination and priority in identity over merit, besides creating caste-based divisions in education campuses.

Advertisement

Pawan Thakur, one of the protestors, called the law dangerous for the interests of society and vowed to fight against it at every level. Chandan Sharma, district president, Brahmin Sabha, welcomed the temporary stay imposed by the Supreme Court and said that the community would remain firm on its demand for the complete repeal of the law.

The protesters demanded that the Central Government should immediately withdraw the new UGC rules to maintain equality, transparency, and social harmony in the education system. They also submitted a memorandum to the Central Government through the DC, demanding the immediate rollback of the new UGC rules.