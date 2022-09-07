Protest held to seek fair compensation for land

Solan, September 6
Demanding compensation four times the price of land, the Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla Four Lane Affected Samiti yesterday took out a protest march at Solan.
Samiti’s district president JC Sharma said, “It was unfair to grant us compensation at the rate of double the land price as the BJP government had promised to give us relief four times of the rate. The party has gone back on its promise and deceived the land owners.”
He claimed that despite tall claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having taken care of the woes of the agrarian community in the Right to Fair and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the land losers were yet to benefit from it.
The samiti members marched from the Old Bus Stand to the old DC office Chowk holding banners of protest. They also handed over a memorandum of demands to the Deputy Commissioner.
