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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Protest in Chamba over cattle killing

Protest in Chamba over cattle killing

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The protesters raised slogans against the police and the district administration, demanding the immediate arrest of guilty people.
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Several organisations staged a protest in Chamba on Wednesday over the alleged killing of cattle in the forests of Ghaghrota panchayat in the Sillagharat area. The protesters blocked the road in the main market and traders kept their shops closed. The protest erupted after the recovery of cattle remains in the forest on Tuesday and commotion at the main chowk in the town later in the evening. Members of various organisations, local residents and other citizens gathered in the main market in the morning and blocked the road, disrupting traffic.

The protesters raised slogans against the police and the district administration, demanding the immediate arrest of guilty people. They said that the registration of an FIR against unidentified persons was not enough and urged the police to identify all those involved in the incident and take strict legal action against them. A heavy police deployment was made in view of the tense situation. SDM Chirag Sharma and Additional SP Dinesh Sharma remained in contact with the protesters and tried to pacify them and restore normalcy. However, the demonstrators remained firm on their demand for immediate arrests.

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