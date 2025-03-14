Protest in McLeodganj to observe Tibetan Uprising Day

The Tibetan Women Association (TWA) yesterday carried out a protest march in McLeodganj to observe Tibetan Women Uprising Day. The protesters carrying placards raised slogans against the Chinese government and then marched to Dharamsala and held a protest near the Dharamsala mini secretariat.

The day is observed to pay homage to Tibetan women, who just a day after Tibetan Uprising Day, rose against the Chinese government on March 12, 1959. The Tibetan women, who participated in the protest, were arrested and later executed by the Chinese authorities.

A spokesperson for the TWA said that 1959 was a critical year in determining whether Tibet would survive as an independent nation. Realising the gravity of the situation, Tibetan women showed a deep sense of patriotism and unwavering courage, which ultimately led to their organised struggle for freedom. The movement was initiated and led by brave women such as Kunsang, Galing Shar Choe-la, Pekong Penpa Dolma, Tavu Tsang Dolkar, Demo Chime, Tson Khang Meme, Kukar Shar Kelsang, Rizur Yangchen and Tson Khang Tsamla.

Advertisement

On March 12, 1959, thousands of women gathered on the ground called Dri-bu-Yul-Khai Thang in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa. Enormous processions were carried out in the streets of Lhasa. The Chinese authorities responded by resorting to brute force and arrested the leaders of the movement and many other innocent women. They were sentenced to indefinite prison terms. Many of them were mercilessly beaten to death, the spokesperson said.

Ten years later, in 1969, during the period of the Cultural Revolution, Kunsang led her prison mates in protest against China. As a result, she and a number of other Tibetan women activists were brutally tortured and executed. The execution took place near the Sera Monastery.

Advertisement

The same year, a nun called, Thinley Choedon, organised and led the Tibetan women of the Nyemo area in a revolt against the Chinese. They fought with the Chinese and those Tibetans who were working for the Chinese. Many Chinese lost their lives and many others had their limbs broken. The situation became so tense that the Chinese in Nyemo had to run away.

All Tibetan women, both in Tibet and in exile, remember the sacrifices made by those brave women who fought in the early years of our struggle, the spokesperson said.