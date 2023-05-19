Protest in support of women wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

The members of the Student Federation of India (SFI), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Kisan Sabha and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office here in solidarity with wrestlers protesting in Delhi.

The protestors raised slogans against the Centre and demanded action against the accused, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

AIDWA state general secretary Falma Chauhan said, “Wrestlers have been sitting on dharna in Delhi for a long time now, but have not received justice till now. At a time when they should have been preparing for national and international sports events, they are left with no alternative than to protest while the accused facing serious allegations is roaming freely.”

Chauhan said, “As the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur should have intervened in the matter. Even the report submitted by the probe committee has not been made public. We demand immediate arrest of the accused and removal from the position of WFI chief.”