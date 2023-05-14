Protest march in Dharamsala backs women wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 13

Members of various women organisations took out a protest march in Dharamsala today, calling for concrete action to prevent sexual harassment at workplaces. They demanded democratisation of sports bodies in the country.

Internal panels not formed It is shameful that a decade after the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act was passed by Parliament, over half the number of sports federations in India have not set up internal complaints committees. Protesters

Over 100 members of various organisations marched in a show of solidarity with the women wrestlers, who have been demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the ground of instances of “sexual harassment”.

A joint statement signed by over 1,000 individuals and organisations said, “We condemn the callousness of the Union Government that has failed to act on serious charges, including one under the POCSO Act, against Brij Bhushan Singh.”

The protesters said the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act was passed by Parliament to create a safe working environment for women in the country. “It is shameful that a decade after passing of the law, over half the number of sports federations in India have not set up internal complaints committees,” they claimed.

The protesters demanded that based on the FIR lodged on the complaints of the women wrestlers, the Central Government should remove Brij Bhushan Singh from the post of WFI president and arrest him.

All allegations of sexual harassment, corruption and abuse of power against him should be investigated.

The call for today’s protest was given by various women NGOs, including Jagori, Parvatiya Mahila Adhikaar Manch, Kangra Naagrik Adhikar Manch, Sambhavna and Youth for Himalayas.