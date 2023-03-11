Protest march marks 64th anniversary

Tribune News Service

dharamsala, March 10

Hundreds of Tibetans carrying flags of Tibet took out a march here to mark the 64th anniversary of their Uprising Day. The Tibetan protesters raised slogans against China and demanded independence. It was the first big protest by Tibetans in Dharamsala, the headquarters of Tibetan government-in-exile.

Tibetan parliament-in-exile, in a statement, said that China had been carrying out preparations for installation of its own candidate for the reincarnation of the present Dalai Lama. China has been proclaiming to the world the imperative of its claimed right to install its own choice of the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. To the government of China this is nothing but a matter of asserting of political power, for it keeps reiterating this assertion of right while having no factual basis whatsoever to sustain its claim, it said.

The communist government of China in 1949 launched an armed invasion, during which it took the lives of hundreds of thousands of Tibetan people. The Tibetan people felt compelled to stage an uprising in Tibet’s capital Lhasa on March 10 in 1959 as a result of a rising oppression under the domination of China which remains an indelible mark in the history of the Tibetan nation, it further said.