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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Protest over delay in elections of ZP office-bearers in Dharamsala

Protest over delay in elections of ZP office-bearers in Dharamsala

The BJP criticises the authorities for not administering the oath to the newly elected representatives

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Naresh Thakur
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders and workers protest against the state government at Dharamsala on Saturday. Tribune photo: Kamal Jeet
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a protest at Dharamsala against the alleged delay in the election of Zila Parishad (ZP) and Block Development Committee (BDC) chairpersons in Kangra district, accusing the state government of obstructing the democratic process.

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The demonstration was led by BJP’s Kangra district president Sachin Sharma. Party leaders and newly elected local body representatives participated in the protest, alleging that the government was deliberately postponing the election of the ZP and BDC chairpersons despite the completion of the election process.

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The BJP also criticised the authorities for not administering the oath to the newly elected representatives, claiming that the delay had prevented them from discharging their responsibilities and initiating developmental works in their respective areas.

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Addressing the gathering, Sharma alleged that the state government was intentionally delaying the constitutional process for political reasons. He said elected representatives should be allowed to assume office without unnecessary delay, as they had been chosen by the people to serve their constituencies.

The protesters demanded immediate administration of the oath to all elected representatives and the early conduct of elections for the posts of ZP and BDC chairpersons. They warned that the party would intensify its agitation if the government failed to complete the process at the earliest.

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