Palampur: Protest over poor school building

Tribune News Service

Palampur, August 25

The management committee of Major Sudheer Walia Government Senior Secondary School at Banuri today staged a protest on the campus over poor condition of its building.

The condition of about two decades-old school building is pathetic. Some portion of the institution has already collapsed. The committee members said that they had been requesting the government authorities and had even met local MLA Ashish Butail for the repair of the building, but in vain. The school also lacked basic amenities.

The protesters raised slogans against the school authorities. The state government had named the school after martyr Major Sudheer Walia, who sacrificed his life while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir in 2001.

