Protesters demand better land relief

NURPUR, MARCH 25
Hundreds of people affected by the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project in the Nurpur section (Kandwal to Seuni) held a protest in front of the office of the SDM-cum-Competent Authority Land Acquisition here on Friday. Holding placards, the protesters held a march and raised slogans in support of their demand for a fair compensation for their lands and buildings acquired for the highway project.
The protesters led by Four–Lane Sangarsh Samiti president Darbari Singh gave a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, to the SDM highlighting the plight of 3,781 affected families. The samiti resented the denial of compensation under the Land Acquisition Act-2013 and the failure of the Cabinet sub-committee to address their issues.
The samiti expressed anguish over the compensation for acquiring their buildings by evaluating the market rates prevailing in 2020 and reducing the calculated value to 35 per cent. It also demanded compensation for the whole building even if it was partially acquired by the NHAI.—
