Protesters detained before AAP roadshow in Mandi, freed

The police detained around 25 activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch and the Dev Sena of Himachal on Wednesday for protesting against Arvind Kejriwal.

They were shouting slogans ‘go-back’ against Kejriwal. The police detained them from the helipad site a few hours before Kejriwal’s arrival. However, they were released later.

The protesters gathered at the Kangnidhar helipad to show black flags to Kejriwal on his arrival in Mandi.

Additional SP Ashish Sharma said 25 activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch and the Dev Sena were detained for security reasons but were later released.

The Hindu Jagran Manch and the Dev Sena had threatened to oppose the AAP roadshow in Mandi.

They were angry over Kejriwal’s statement on ‘Kashmir Files’ that they termed to be derogatory and against the sentiments of Kashmiri Pandits.