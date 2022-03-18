Protests cause inconvenience to kids

Shimla has never witnessed protests like it has over the past few months. Owing to these protests, the movement of school buses gets affected. As a result, schoolchildren get stranded, reaching home at least three to four hours late. Students of pre-primary classes are the worst sufferers — Sushma, Shimla

Debris blocks narrow street

Debris stacked in the narrow streets of ward number 6 in Hamirpur town pose a serious problem for residents. Even after the completion of the repair work of the sewerage lines, the debris has not been removed. The already congested and potholed road has now become even riskier for the commuters. The debris should be removed at the earliest. — Rakesh, Hamirpur

