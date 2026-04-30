Protests intensify over KNH gynaecology OPD shift

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and Shimla Nagarik Sabha on Thursday staged a protest at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) against the shifting of the gynaecology OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) and a recent increase in healthcare service charges.

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Following the protest, a delegation met IGMC Principal Dr Sita Thakur and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, Health Minister and Health Secretary of Himachal Pradesh.

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In the memorandum, the associations demanded that the Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OBG) department of the women’s hospital should not be split and must continue to function at KNH. They said dividing the services would disrupt patient care and cause inconvenience to women, who currently receive comprehensive treatment under one roof at KNH.

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The protesters alleged that the government was promoting privatisation in healthcare through higher user charges, which they said could restrict access to treatment for ordinary people. They called for an immediate rollback of the increased fees.

They further argued that, given a shortage of staff, running the gynaecology OPD at IGMC would be impractical. They also said medical students specialising in OBG would face difficulties if the department were divided.

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The protesters added that if the government planned to introduce robotic surgery for women, it should be made available at KNH itself.

They warned that if the orders were not withdrawn, the agitation would be intensified, saying there was widespread public concern over the move.

The memorandum also raised concerns over the implementation of welfare schemes, including the Himcare Scheme and the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA Card). While acknowledging the schemes’ benefits, the protesters said poor implementation was preventing people from fully accessing them.