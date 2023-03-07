'Protsahan Puraskar' for women raised from Rs 21k to Rs 1L

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 6

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that the amount awarded under the ‘Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Protsahan Puraskar’ would be increased from

Rs 21,000 to Rs 1 lakh and the district-level awards from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000.

He was presiding over a state-level function organised here ahead of International Women’s Day, which is observed on March 8 every year. He also honoured several women who have excelled in their fields with the ‘Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Protsahan Puraskar’ on the occasion.

These women achievers included freelance journalist Dev Kanya Thakur, social worker Sangeeta Khurana and Dr Anvesha Negi. Para player Rachna Kumari of Bilaspur, cricketer Renuka Singh Thakur, Suman and specially-abled player Manju of Shimla, Ayushi Bhandari and Mala Bhagti of Kinnaur, writer Rekha Vashisht of Mandi, mountaineer Baljit Kaur of Solan and skier Aanchal Thakur of Kullu were also honoured on the occasion.

The CM also launched the website of the Sukh-Ashray Kosh, the Him-Poorak Poshahar Pushti app and visited the exhibition set up by self-help groups.

He said, “Women are the pillars of society. Thus, when they are empowered, the whole world is empowered.” He said equality of women mattered the most as they were equally contributing to the progress of the state as their male counterparts.

Sukhu said, “The Congress-led governments have always been considerate towards women.” He added, “Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi paved the way for 33 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and local bodies through the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments. Around 57 per cent of women in the state are representing panchayats and local bodies.”

The Social Justice and Empowerment Department is organising a series of awareness programmes all over the state from March 1 to 8 to mark the International Women’s Day.

These events aim to sensitise people on issues like domestic violence, drug abuse and harassment of women at workplace. Various other programmes are also being held to highlight the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.