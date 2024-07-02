Provide better transport facilities to people, Vikramaditya tells officials

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 1

Minister of Public Works Department (PWD) Vikramaditya Singh here today directed the officials of the department to provide better transportation facilities to the people of the state and in Shimla (Rural) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

He also directed them to explore ways to increase the frequency of buses, besides expanding the routes of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation.

The minister said this while chairing a review meeting to discuss various development works and pending demands of the Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency. He directed officials to complete all pending works within the stipulated timeframe.

Singh emphasised that the overall development of the area was his commitment and prioritised projects that were nearing completion. He also instructed officials to blacklist contractors who failed to complete works on time or meet quality standards.

At the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the roads, particularly those under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), construction of school buildings, science laboratories, ayurvedic dispensaries, polytechnic colleges, libraries etc. The minister also reviewed the works of the Jal Shakti Department, including water supply schemes, irrigation projects and rainwater harvesting.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla