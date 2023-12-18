Provide books to ICDEOL students or face stir: ABVP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 17

The students of International Centre for Distance Education and Open Learning (ICDEOL) under HPU have been studying and giving exams without books being provided to them by varsity.

The representatives of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met director of ICDEOL and requested him to find a permanent solution to the problem.

Avinash, a leader of the student union, said, “Students of different courses and degrees studying under ICDEOL have not received books. We have been bringing this matter to the notice of director number of times but to no avail.”

“For the students, who cannot pursue their higher education on regular basis due to personal reasons, ICDEOL is a good alternative to continue and complete their academics. But if they won’t get books to study then their academic future would be in jeopardy,” he said.

Akshay Thakur, another student union leader, said, “If ICDEOL deducts money for books while charging fee for the degree or course why cannot it provide books to students? Whenever the matter was brought to the notice of the ICDEOL management, they cited printing issues or lack of staff to save their skin. If books or basic facilities are not provided, we won’t sit quiet and start a massive agitation.”

