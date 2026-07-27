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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 'Provide detailed report for demanding affidavit from sanitation workers': Chairman, SC Commission directs Shimla MC

'Provide detailed report for demanding affidavit from sanitation workers': Chairman, SC Commission directs Shimla MC

Chairman calls for mechanisation of waste collection, regular inspections and protection of workers’ rights

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:12 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Commission has sought a detailed report from the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) over its decision to obtain affidavits from workers and supervisors of the Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification (SEHB) Society stating that they would not go on strike.

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Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman, Chairman of the Commission, issued the directions while chairing a review meeting of the HP State Safai Karamchari Commission in Shimla on Monday. During the meeting, he directed the Municipal Corporation to submit an explanation, stating that further action in the matter would be taken only after examining the report.

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Dhiman also said the Municipal Corporation should work towards making Shimla a model city. He noted that sanitation workers were still carrying garbage on their heads and stressed the need to move towards automation.

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“It has come to my notice that sanitation workers have to carry garbage on their heads. We have to move towards automation, and manual garbage collection should be minimised. It is very important that sanitation work is carried out professionally,” he said.

The Chairman also directed the corporation to conduct surprise inspections of sanitation facilities, stating that the quality of work would not improve without regular inspections. He said the Commission’s priority was to ensure secure employment for as many people as possible.

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“Sanitation workers should be protected from exploitation, and all necessary facilities should be provided to them,” Dhiman said.

Sachin Kanwal, Municipal Commissioner, SMC, who was present at the meeting, said the Corporation had not yet received any applications under the Maharishi Valmiki Kamgar Awas Yojana and that an awareness camp would be organised to promote the scheme.

He said that during the current financial year, the Corporation had provided 3,457 pairs of gloves, 3,428 masks, 1,118 raincoats and gumboots to 62 sanitation workers.

Kanwal added that 931 employees are currently working under the SEHB Society. He also informed the Commission that seven employees had recently been appointed in the Corporation on compassionate grounds.

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