Provide fertilisers to farmers or face agitation, Samiti tells Himachal government

Shimla, February 16
The Kisan Sangharsh Samiti has slammed the state government for the shortage of fertilisers, especially in apple growing areas.
“At a time when farmers, especially apple growers, need fertilisers, there is a massive shortage. As a result, the farmers have to buy fertilisers from market at high prices,” said samiti convener Sanjay Chauhan here yesterday.
He said that the farmers would start an agitation if the government did not make fertilisers available at the earliest.
He added that the apple growers were looking forward to using fertilisers in their orchards after snowfall in January and February, but the government had put them in a spot.
“The growers need potash, NPK 12:32:16 and NPK 15:15:15 but these are not available,” he said.
“As a result, the growers are buying sub-standard fertilisers from market at much higher prices,” he added.
Chauhan said that government agency Himfed procures fertilisers but it had not placed orders in time. “As a result, a massive problem is confronting the farmers,” he added.
