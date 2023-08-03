Provide hostel accommodation to EWS students: ABVP to HP varsity

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 2

Student activists from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the Himachal Pradesh University campus today, demanding declaration of re-evaluation results, removal of anomalies in ERP system and hostel accommodation for students from economically weaker section (EWS).

Karan Bhatnagar, president of the student union in HPU, said, “We staged a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office over non-fulfilment of our pending demands. We demand that the EWS students get hostel accommodation on pattern of other reserved categories. It is surprising that the re-evaluation results have not been declared since October 2022.”

“Moreover, the controller of examinations has decided to introduce a provision to announce the confidential results of the students, whose results have been lying pending, for a fee of Rs 500. Such provisions in the varsity would burden the students coming from poor families. We vehemently oppose such decisions,” added Bhatnagar.

Dishant Jariyal, another union leader said, “The ERP system was introduced to ease the functioning of departments, but it has rather made it quite complex and the students have to bear the brunt as some students even have to wait for two years for their results.”

He added: “The university authorities have been brushing the matter of safety and security on the campus under the carpet for a long time, citing insufficient funds as the reason. As a result, illegal activities, including trespassing by outsiders, has increased. CCTV surveillance must be enhanced and those lying dysfunctional be made operational at the earliest. If these demands are not fulfilled soon, we will intensify our agitation in the coming days.”

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla