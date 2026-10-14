Provide jobs to eligible families displaced due to Nathpa & Baspa power projects, says Negi

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who is also the Chairman of the Nathpa-Jhakri Hydroelectric Project and Baspa Project Displaced and Relief and Rehabilitation Committee, chaired a meeting at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district on Tuesday regarding the rehabilitation and resettlement of the families displaced by both projects. He directed the project managements and officials concerned to ensure necessary action to provide employment to the eligible members of such families based on their qualifications.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding various problems of the families of the areas affected by the projects and pending cases as well.

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The minister said that it was essential to protect the interests of the project-affected families and ensure an effective implementation of provisions related to rehabilitation and resettlement. He directed the officials concerned to take necessary action in the cases of the eligible families having less than five bighas under rehabilitation and resettlement, so that appropriate steps could be taken towards providing them with land to take them out of the category of the landless, as per the prescribed provisions.

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He also directed the officials to release the remaining amount of Rs 1.50 crore for the Nathpa link road within a month. He asked the SJVN to provide a complete breakdown of the employment provided to the families displaced by the project since 2004 within a week so that the actual situation could be assessed.

The minister expressed displeasure over the absence of competent officials at the meeting. He directed them to explain the reasons for their absence. He stated that the presence of the officials concerned was essential in meetings on important matters involving project-affected families, so that effective discussions could be held to address issues and timely action could be taken to resolve them.