Provide protection to complainant: High Court to SPs

Our Correspondent

Shimla, November 16

The Himachal Pradesh High Court today directed the SPs of Shimla and Kangra to provide necessary protection to Kangra businessman Nishant Sharma.

During the course of hearing, Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan assured the court that an FIR would be registered at the earliest with regard to Sharma’s complaint submitted to the Kangra SP on October 28.

Rattan gave the assurance on the direction of Vikas Dhiman, SDPO, Jawalamukhi, who was present during the course of hearing. The Shimla SP was also present in the court.

Both SPs had filed status reports in compliance with the high court directions issued on the previous date. Meanwhile, the court appointed Senior Advocate Neeraj Gupta as amicus curie (court friend) to assist it in the case and listed the matter for further hearing on November 22.

Sharma, in an email to the High Court, had alleged that he and his family faced threat to their lives. He had sought the High Court’s intervention on the ground that he required protection from powerful people “as as he was attacked in Gurugram and McLeodganj and was living in constant fear of being killed”.

The court had taken suo motto notice of the matter and issued a notice to the Secretary (Home) and the SPs of Kangra and Shimla districts on November 10 with a direction to file status reports on the issue.

DGP Sanjay Kundu had got an FIR registered against Nishant Sharma for allegedly trying to defame him and tarnish his image by mentioning his name in the police complaint.

