Provide timely justice to victims, DC directs officials

Rampur, May 8
Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma held a meeting to discuss cases registered in the tribal district under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in his office here today.
Officials of the District Welfare Department were also present. The DC stressed the importance of the coordination between the police, Welfare Department and the District Attorney, to ensure that the victims get timely justice and arrangements could be made to provide appropriate compensation.
