Providing best healthcare Modi govt's priority: Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 31

Providing the best of health facilities was a priority of the Modi government and organising health camps was a step towards making the services available at people’s doorsteps. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal stated this while inaugurating a health camp at the Sujanpur Civil Hospital near here today.

He said Union Minister Anurag Thakur had started MP Mobile Health Service, which was later adopted by many MPs of other states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not only appreciated the initiative but also advised other MPs to follow it. Over 8 lakh patients had been examined and treated through the mobile service in 17 Assembly constituencies, he stated.

The former CM said Indian Covid-19 vaccines had helped many countries combat the pandemic. The hospitals at Sujanpur and Tony Devi had got new ambulances and oxygen plants due to the efforts of Anurag Thakur. —