Providing better facilities to children our priority: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the state’s government’s priority was to provide better facilities and opportunities to children to enable them to excel in every filed. He addressed an award distribution ceremony ‘Brain of Himachal 2025’ organised by Aspire at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here.

Advertisement

Agnihotri said that revolutionary steps were being taken in the field of education in the state. “Earlier, the education system for women in villages was not well-developed as most of them were illiterate and used thumb impressions. They didn’t have access to equal opportunities for education. But today, the children of those very women are excelling in academics and becoming officers, judges and teachers,” he added.

Advertisement

He said that if institutions like the IIT, IIIT and the IIM existed in the state today, the credit goes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Advertisement

Agnihotri said that around 40 years ago, becoming a doctor or an engineer was a major challenge in the state. “But today, many private educational institutes and coaching centres are playing a key role in shaping the careers of students,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also praised Aspire for offering scholarships to students and contributing to their welfare. He added that the state government was introducing major reforms in the education sector and around 100 government schools would be affiliated to the CBSE along with teaching students in the English medium from Class I. He concluded his address by appealing to students to stay away from drugs and focus on their career.

Advertisement

Agnihotri encouraged the students to hone their talent by participating in sports and cultural activities along with excelling in academics to achieve their future goals.

Class XII student Akshit Thakur was crowned “Brain of Himachal” and was awarded an Maruti Alto car as the grand prize. The Deputy Chief Minister also launched “Aspire Digital” on the occasion.