Providing education near homes of students priority, says Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 5

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the state government was committed to providing quality education to students near their homes. He presided over the 71st annual prize distribution function of Vallabh Government College in Mandi district.

He said, “Vallabh Government College has undergone a lot of change since its inception in 1948. It has not only grown in size in respect of infrastructure, but also made outstanding contributions to the fields of education, sports, politics and services.

Thakur said that the alumni of the college had made a mark in various fields. He added that he was also an alumnus of this prestigious institution, which has over 7,200 regular students at present. A new building was being constructed on the campus of the college at a cost of Rs 27 crore. The building would be ready in August this year.

He said that the government had decided to set up the second state university in Mandi and land was being identified for it, he added.

Thakur honoured students, who had excelled in academics and different other fields. Principal of the college YP Sharma urged the Chief Minister to provide an indoor game facility in the college, besides residential facilities for teaching and non-teaching staff.